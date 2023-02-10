Arkansas/Washington business owners indicted for trying to defraud CARES of millions

Two men worked together and with others to receive money from COVID-19 relief programs by turning in fraudulent applications for inactive businesses.

SPOKANE, Wash. — An Arkansas man, Tyler Andrews, and a former Spokane man, Yuriy Anischenko, were charged with 11 counts of fraud to obtain millions of dollars in COVID-19 relief funds for struggling businesses.

According to documents the two men worked together and with others to receive money from COVID-19 relief programs by turning in fraudulent applications for inactive businesses.

Anischenko received more than $300,000 from relief funds which he then shared with Andrews. Anischenko also recruited others to prepare and submit fraudulent applications.

Court documents say that Andrews is also charged with three counts of Aggravated Identity.

“COVID-19 relief programs quickly ran out of money due to the number of people and businesses that requested funding, which meant that some deserving small businesses could not obtain funding to keep their businesses open during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said U.S. Attorney Waldref.

The fraud and conspiracy charges carry sentences up to 20 years in federal prison and the identity theft charges carry a 2-year mandatory sentence.

