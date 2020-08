Five fire trucks and an ambulance are responding to a structure fire on the 1600 block of 8th and Maple. a KREM crew is en route. No one is hurt.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Five Spokane fire crews and an ambulance are responding to a fire at an apartment building on the 1600 block of Maple and 8th street.

Maple is closed southbound from 6th to 8th street.

A KREM reporter on scene said no one was hurt in the fire.

There is no information on how the fire started or how many units are damaged.