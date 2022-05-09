Animal cruelty charges forwarded against College Hill apartment residents

This news comes two months after Pullman Police discovered a dozen dead animals inside a College Hill apartment in Pullman.

Example video title will go here for this video

PULLMAN, Wash. — Two College Hill apartment residents have had charges of animal cruelty forwarded against them.

According to a press release from the Pullman Police Department (PPD), after more than 300 hours of investigation, multiple felony and misdemeanor charges were forwarded to the Whitman County Prosecutor's Office.

The two residents, both in their early 20s, have yet to be formally charged with animal cruelty.

According to Pullman police, the case began when an animal control officer received a report of a dead dog and a dead ferret at the apartment complex. The officer responded, and when he arrived, he found the dead dog on the floor.

Pullman police then obtained a search warrant for the unit. Officers reportedly found a dozen dead animals, including a dog, three ferrets, three sugar glider possums, two rodents, a boa snake, a bearded dragon and a gecko.

Officer were able to rescue two dogs, two cats, two hedgehogs, one bearded dragon, one gecko and a tortoise. The live animals were immediately taken to the WSU Veterinary Teaching Hospital for evaluation and treatment.

According to police, many of the animals were found to be dehydrated and in poor overall health. Some animals remained at the facility for stabilization while others were transferred to the Whitman County Humane Society for individualized care.

The surviving animals remain in custody of the PPD and continue to make daily progress under the expert care of staff at the Whitman County Humane Society and WSU Veterinary Teaching Hospital.

According to police, animals will be available for adoption through the humane society, as health allows.