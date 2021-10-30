Kootenai County SWAT team arrest a wanted man after five hour standoff

KOOTENAI, Idaho — Kootenai County SWAT team responded Thursday to a barricaded wanted man.
Deputies responded to reports Thursday in an attempt to locate a man wanted for first degree stalking, burglary and theft. The deputy responded around 4:00p.m. in the area of N. Atlas Road. Authorities said when the deputy arrived, he observed the wanted person, Leroy S. Wilske, 46, of Rathdrum, Idaho in a vehicle pulling into a residence. Officials said Wilske was then seen entering the residence. Officers made multiple attempts to communicate with Wilske to come out but he refused and barricaded himself in the residence.
After deputies were able to obtain a warrant, the Kootenai County Join Agency SWAT team was called to the scene since the suspect barricaded himself inside the residence. This resulted in a five-hour-long standoff.
Officials said at approximately 9:10p.m. the male was taken into custody on his warrant and other charges. Authorities said Wilske has been arrested 22 previous times in Kootenai County for drugs and alcohol offenses.