No jail time after Ammon Bundy found guilty in Statehouse trespassing case

The jury returned guilty verdicts on one misdemeanor count of trespassing and one for delaying officers.

BOISE, Idaho — Far-right serial demonstrator Ammon Bundy will spend no time in jail after he was found guilty Wednesday afternoon of trespassing at the Idaho Statehouse last year, the Idaho Press reports.

According to Press reporter Alexandra Duggan, the jury returned guilty verdicts on one misdemeanor count of trespassing and a misdemeanor count of delaying an officer. Jurors could not reach an agreement on a second count of misdemeanor trespassing.

Judge Kira Dale sentenced Bundy immediately after the conviction to 20 days in jail, but suspended all of the jail time and placed him on one year of probation. The only term of the probation is that he commits no new crimes.

In addition, Bundy was ordered to pay a $3,315 fine.

Bundy had been barred from the Capitol grounds for a year during the special session of the Legislature in 2020. But he returned to the Statehouse in April 2021 and was arrested, prosecutors say - then returned a few hours later after his release from jail and was arrested again.

To specify, count 1 was a trespassing charge the jury could not reach a decision on. As for count 2 (trespassing) and 3 (delaying an officer) they reached a guilty verdict. — Alexandra Duggan (@dugganreports) March 16, 2022

During the second time he was taken into custody, an Idaho State Police trooper testified at the trial, Bundy went limp and ignored commands to move, so they put him in a cart and wheeled him to the patrol car.

Bundy argued that law enforcement did not have the authority to arrest him.

Wednesday's verdict marks the second time Bundy has been convicted of trespassing at the Capitol in less than a year. Bundy, who is running for governor of Idaho as an independent, has fomented multiple protests over the years over coronavirus restrictions and what he deems overreach by the government.

Bundy was arrested outside St. Luke's Hospital Saturday over a protest related to his family friend's infant grandson being placed in the custody of the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare after the boy was found to be severely malnourished and declared to be in imminent danger.

According to the Idaho Press, at least one juror asked after the verdict was handed down whether there was any process in place if they "feel unsafe," prompting laughter from those in the courtroom gallery.

Bundy and his followers have repeatedly staged protests at the homes of people they disagree with, including police officers, health board members, and elected officials.

Misdemeanor criminal convictions do not disqualify Bundy from running for office.

