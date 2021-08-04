Ammon Bundy arrested twice more at Idaho Statehouse

Bundy bailed out of jail, returned to the Capitol building, and was immediately arrested again.

BOISE, Idaho — A local anti-government demonstrator has been arrested twice in a matter of hours after turning up at the Idaho Capitol Building, from which he trespassed last summer.

Ammon Bundy, 42, was taken into custody for a misdemeanor trespassing by Idaho State Police and booked into the Ada County Jail at 12:44 p.m.

A video taken by Emily Walton shows Bundy complaining to troopers outside the Statehouse as he is placed into a patrol car.

After posting a $300 bond at the jail, Bundy returned to the Statehouse, was taken back into custody on another trespassing charge, and was back in the jail by 1:49 p.m.

The arrests are the latest in a series of brushes with the law for Bundy. He was issued a no-trespassing notice from the Idaho Statehouse for one year back in August 2020 after refusing to leave a committee room inside the Capitol after a hearing ended.

Bundy was also charged with trespassing in connection to that incident, then arrested again last month when he failed to show up for his trial. The defendant went to the Ada County Courthouse, but stood around outside until after the judge revoked his bail and issued a bench warrant.

I took this video of what I’m prettty sure is Ammon Bundy getting arrested. Go to the end for my heckling. pic.twitter.com/rYLk7bQCTX — Emily Walton, Mask Wearer (@Walton_Emily) April 8, 2021

Bundy said he thought it was unfair that he was required to wear a mask to protect jurors and court staff from COVID-19 in order to enter the courthouse. The courthouse mask order was issued by the Idaho Supreme Court.

According to prosecutors, Bundy directed his followers to go to the home of the judge presiding over his case to protest following his arrest on the bench warrant.

He later posted bond after telling a different judge that conditions inside the Ada County Jail were "miserable."

The Thursday trespassing arrests are a separate charge. It is unclear whether being arrested for a new crime will lead to the revocation of Bundy's bond again in the other trespassing case.

Ada County Prosecutor's Office spokeswoman Emily Lowe told KTVB that a judge will review the case before deciding whether to revoke the earlier bond.

Watch more crime news: