AMBER ALERT: Nampa Police searching for two endangered children

NAMPA, Idaho — Nampa Police Department (NPD) is searching for two endangered children taken from their grade school by their biological father who is wanted by police for three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor and two counts of custodial interference by kidnapping.

The vehicle that the father and children are believed to be traveling in was last seen in Nampa. The vehicle is a Gray 2009 Ford Fusion, with Idaho License plate 2CVC724.

The father is James Edward Casselman. He is a 27-years-old white male. He is 5’10”, 150 pounds has brown hair, brown eyes, and wears glasses.

The children are:

Zaiden Casselman: 8 years old, white, male, brown hair, hazel eyes, 4’05”, 70 pounds.



Cayson Casselman: 6 years old, white, male, brown hair, hazel eyes, 4’00”, 45 pounds. Last seen wearing camo t-shirt, gray pants, green and black gravedigger shoes.

NPD asks for anyone who has seen the children, the father, or the vehicle to call 911 immediately.

People can also leave a tip by calling Carmen Boeger at (208)465-2206.

