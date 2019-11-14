GREAT FALLS, Mont. — An AMBER Alert was issued by the Montana Department of Justice on Thursday morning in Great Falls, Montana for three missing children.

The three children, ages one, three, and five, were taken during the night by their parents who have a history of drug use and violence. It is believed that the children are in life-threatening danger, the department of justice said.

The children have been missing since 6:45 a.m. on Nov. 14, 2019. There are two suspect vehicles: a White 2001 Chevrolet Malibu MT license 2247308, and a 2003 blue Chevrolet Tahoe MT license 222599B.

The two suspects are 28-year-old Tony Demontigny and 30-year-old Ellaura Wright.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cascade County Sheriff's Office at (406) 836-7380.

The department of justice has not said where it believes the family is headed.

The three children are Tony, age 1, Liana, age 3, and Raelynn, age 5.

Tony Demontigny, age 1

Cascade County Sheriff's Office

Lianna Demontigny, age 3

Cascade County Sheriff's Office

Raelynn Demontigny, age 5

Cascade County Sheriff's Office

RELATED: 'I received over 62 knife marks': AMBER Alert stabbing victim describes attack

RELATED: Suspect who prompted AMBER Alert has history of domestic violence, docs say