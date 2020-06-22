10-year-old abducted in Shelley found safe

According to the Bingham County Sheriff's Office, 10-year-old Gage Thomas Joslin was taken by his mother, who does not have custody of him.

SHELLEY, Idaho — An AMBER Alert was activated after a 10-year-old boy was abducted in Shelley Monday morning but was later canceled when he was found safe.

According to the Bingham County Sheriff's Office, 10-year-old Gage Thomas Joslin was taken by his mother, who does not have custody of him.

The suspect it identified as 32-year-old Chelsi Lynn Urias. Urias is 5'5" and 155 pounds, with brown eyes and multiple tattoos. Her hair may be dyed blue and cut short, according to investigators. Police are still searching for Urias.

Gage is 4'8" and 75 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing black pants and a red shirt with a yellow logo.

The boy was believed to be in "imminent danger," according to the sheriff's office.

The pair were traveling in a white 2007 Ford Explorer with license plate 8BMG610 and may be headed to the Idaho Falls area. The Explorer was found abandoned and Urias may be traveling in a silver Audi.