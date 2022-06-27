Idaho State Police said the victims and suspect are "no longer of interest to the Nampa Police Department."

NAMPA, Idaho — An AMBER Alert sent out early Monday morning from Nampa has been canceled. The alert, which went out shortly after 6 a.m., urged everyone to be on the lookout for two young children and their babysitter.

11-month old Sapphira Holmberg and 1-year-old Malik Holmberg have been located safe, Nampa Police announced on Twitter at about 9 a.m. Monday. Nampa Police say they were taken by their babysitter, 20-year-old Sierra Martinez, from a home on 14th Avenue South between 4th and 5th streets in Nampa.

Police are now calling Martinez a "person of interest," and say she also has been located. The Nampa Police Department continues to investigate the circumstances.

When the alert went out, police said they believe Martinez had been using drugs, and they had reason to believe the children were in danger.

Good News! The children from the Nampa AMBER Alert have been located safe. The person of interest has also been located. We are still investigating the circumstances.

