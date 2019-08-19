POCATELLO, Idaho — An AMBER Alert has been canceled after police say an abducted girl was found safe Monday morning.

Four-year-old Karsyn Avery Skinner had been taken from 10000 West Thaine Road #19 in Pocatello, Idaho State Police said.

Police said earlier that Karsyn was believed to be in the company of 38-year-old Sara Chanell Walker or 31-year-old Robert John Thomas. Police have not said what the suspects' connection is to the girl, including whether they are related to her.

Karsyn is described as a white girl with brown hair and blue eyes, standing about three feet tall and 36 pounds. She was last seen wearing pink capris, a yellow tank top, and purple Sketchers shoes.

Karsyn Avery Skinner

ISP

Information about where Karsyn was found Monday morning was not immediately available. Police have also not said whether anyone has been charged in the case.

According to investigators, the three may have been traveling in a maroon 1995 Ford Contour with Idaho license plate 1B Z6213.

Photographs of the suspects were not immediately available.

KTVB is working to gather more information, check back for updates.

Police say the AMBER Alert suspects could be traveling in a car that looks like this one.

ISP