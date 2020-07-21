Alcohol may have been factor in deadly Long Lake jet ski crash, Stevens Co. Sheriff says

STEVENS COUNTY, Wash. — A 16-year-old girl was killed and a 5-year-old girl was seriously injured Sunday in a jet ski crash on Long Lake, according to the Stevens County Sheriff.
Stevens County Sheriff Brad Manke said the 16-year-old was on a jet ski with her 5-year-old sister when another jet ski struck them. Manke said everyone involved in the crash were members of the same family. He said everyone involved was wearing a life jacket.
Manke said life-saving measures were performed on the 16-year-old but they were unsuccessful. The 5-year-old was life-flighted to Sacred Heart Medical Center and is expected to be okay, Manke said.
Manke said alcohol may have been a factor in the crash and evidence has been sent to the Washington State Patrol Crime Lab for toxicology.
The Stevens County Sheriff wanted to remind people to stay safe this summer. He wants people to remember that drinking and boating is just as dangerous as drinking and driving.