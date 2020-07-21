Alcohol may have been factor in deadly Long Lake jet ski crash, Stevens Co. Sheriff says

Stevens County Sheriff Brad Manke said the 16-year-old was on a jet ski with her 5-year-old sister when another jet ski struck them.

Stevens County Sheriff Brad Manke said the 16-year-old was on a jet ski with her 5-year-old sister when another jet ski struck them. Manke said everyone involved in the crash were members of the same family. He said everyone involved was wearing a life jacket.

Manke said life-saving measures were performed on the 16-year-old but they were unsuccessful. The 5-year-old was life-flighted to Sacred Heart Medical Center and is expected to be okay, Manke said.

Manke said alcohol may have been a factor in the crash and evidence has been sent to the Washington State Patrol Crime Lab for toxicology.