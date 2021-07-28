Airway Heights suspect argued with wife before shooting, docs say

In an interview with investigators, documents say the girl told police that she heard her mom and step-dad arguing before hearing gunshots.

AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — A search warrant filed in Spokane County Superior Court is giving new details into what led up to the shooting of a mother and her daughter in Airway Heights early Tuesday morning.

Airway Heights police are still searching for the accused shooter, Zion J. Carter. He is a 38-year-old Black male, 6'7" and 250 pounds with long hair and dreadlocks. Police are assuming he is armed and dangerous. He left the scene of the shooting on Tuesday morning in a silver 2018 Nissan Rogue with a Washington license plate BQT0555. Police urge anyone who sees him or the vehicle to call 911.

According to the search warrant, Carter is married to the 35-year-old mother and is the stepfather of the 11-year-old girl.

Police were called to the home on South Aspen Street early Tuesday morning.

In an interview with investigators, documents say the girl told police that she heard her mom and stepdad arguing before hearing gunshots. She said she went upstairs and saw Carter with a gun, documents say. The girl turned and ran before Carter shot at her, according to documents. According to the warrant, one deputy said the stepdaughter reported being shot in the chest, while another says she reported being shot in the back.

Court documents say the girl ran to a neighbor’s house for help and they called 911. Deputies who responded to the scene saw a trail of blood leading out of the home, documents said. The girl’s mother was found with two gunshot wounds to the chest, according to documents.

Investigators also reviewed a neighboring Ring doorbell camera video showing Carter entering the home around 3:30 a.m. and the girl running to the neighbor’s house about 10 minutes later, documents say.

According to the victims' father and grandfather, as of Tuesday evening both of them are awake and alert. He said he's been at the hospital since about 6 a.m. He said his daughter suffered gunshot wounds and his granddaughter was grazed by at least one bullet.

According to the Washington Department of Corrections, Zion has a criminal history that includes two counts of robbery, two counts of assault, unlawful possession of a firearm, taking a motor vehicle without owner’s permission and custodial assault.