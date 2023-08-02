Police find car on fire after reported shooting near Airway Heights

SCSO says two suspects got a ride from the victims before shooting them and taking their car. A car matching the stolen one's description was later found on fire.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) says they found a car on fire following a suspected shooting and carjacking near Airway Heights.

According to SCSO, two people were shot and seriously injured by two suspects who were getting a ride from a casino by the victims. SCSO says initial information suggests the two suspects shot the victims before taking their car and driving away from the scene. Approximately 30 minutes later, the Spokane Police Department (SPD) found what they believe to be the victims' vehicle on fire in west Spokane.

At approximately 8 a.m. on Wednesday, SCSO deputies received a call about a man being shot in the 7900 block of West Mission Road. When deputies arrived, they learned that two victims were shot and that the suspects left the scene in the victims' white SUV.

The two victims were taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries but, at this time, SCSO says they are believed to be stable and continue to receive treatment.

At approximately 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, SPD and Spokane Fire received a call about a car on fire in the 2800 block of West Elliot Drive. First responders arrived and determined that the vehicle appeared to be the one stolen from the shooting victims. However, SCSO says this information still needs to be confirmed.

The suspects have not been arrested yet but police are continuing to search for them at this time. Because the suspected stolen vehicle was found near Spokane Falls Community College (SFCC), the campus was put into a lockdown as a precaution.

Crime scene units and the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office are investigating at W Mission Road. We’re working on updates and have spoken with neighbors who say they heard shots fired @KREM2 pic.twitter.com/XvOPIYfwfb — Brandon T. Jones (@BrandonTJones_) August 2, 2023

SCSO and SPD are continuing to investigate.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.