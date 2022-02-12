Man found dead on Highway 2 in Airway Heights may have died from medical emergency

US 2 was blocked for several hours while the body was being investigated. It has since been reopened.

AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — A man found dead near Highway 2 in Airway Heights on Friday may have died from a pre-existing medical condition, according to police.

On Dec. 2, an officer for the Airway Heights Police Department (AHPD) was called about a stopped vehicle in the center turn lane of Highway 2. The caller told the officer that a man stepped out of his car and then collapsed on the road.

The officer found the unresponsive man next to the stopped car. Three other people were surrounding the body. The officer told them to step away from the body until medical help arrived.

Medical staff from the Airway Heights Fire Department (AHFD) arrived shortly. They pronounced the man dead at the scene.

The AHPD asked the Spokane Police Department (SPD) to help in the investigation.

Early investigation of the body by the Spokane County Forensics Unit (SFCU) says the man had a suspected pre-existing medical condition.

The relatives of the deceased man have been notified. The medical examiner will provide the final cause of death of the victim.

