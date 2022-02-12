Body found near US 2 in Airway Heights, police responding

US 2 is closed in both directions at Lawson Road in Airway Heights.

AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — US 2 is closed in both directions at Lawson Road in Airway Heights after police found a body in the area.

At 4:44 p.m. on Friday, police received a call about a car stopped in the median on US 2. A witness told police they saw a man get out of the car and collapse onto the ground.

When police arrived, the discovered a man unresponsive on the ground. Police don't know how the man died at this time but did tell KREM 2 there was blood at the scene.

Police do not currently have any information on what occurred leading up to the discovery of the body.

Drivers on US 2 are asked to avoid the area as police investigate. There is a detour via Lawson Road on 15th (eastbound US 2) or 13th (westbound US 2) and Campbell.