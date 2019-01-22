POST FALLS, Idaho — Update: Carl Frank Boisseranc was found on Tuesday night. Boisseranc was staying in a trailer on a property near Rathdrum, Idaho, the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office said.

A 911 tip led deputies to a residential property where Boisseranc had been staying. Deputies spoke with the land owner, who said Boisseranc may still have been in the trailer. They then found fresh tracks in snow and followed them for more than a mile to the trailer.

Boisseranc was arrested on his outstanding warrants as well as an additional charge of obstructing, the sheriff's office said.

Original story:

The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a non-compliant sex offender.

Carl Frank Boisseranc, 58, of Post Falls has avoided all contact with law enforcement, according to the sheriff’s office. He has a current $10,000 arrest warrant for failing to register as a sex offender and is on probation for a sex offender registration violation.

Boisseranc has been arrested two times in Idaho since Dec. 2015 for failing to register as a sex offender. His original criminal conviction is for oral copulation by force in Santa Clara County, California.

If you have any information about Boisseranc’s whereabouts, you are asked to call Detective T. Jackson at 208-446-2256 or your local law enforcement agency.