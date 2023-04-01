x
Crime

Adams County sheriff deputies arrest man after chase in Othello

In a video released by the Adams County Sheriff's Office, Andres Garza, 35, of Othello ran away from law enforcement after a vehicle pursuit.
Credit: Adams County Sheriff's Office

OTHELLO, Wash. — An Othello man faces multiple charges after law enforcement pursued and tased him Friday night. 

According to the Adams County Sheriff's Office (ACSO), deputies located a car driven by a suspect wanted in a first-degree robbery investigation.

ACSO said a Pursuit Intervention Technique (PIT) was used to stop the car on Main Street in Othello.

A pursuit was authorized as it was probable cause to arrest the suspect, said the sheriff's office. 

After the pursuit ended, the suspect, identified as Andres Garza, 35, of Othello, got out his car and ran. Authorities used a taser to stop Garza. 

ACSO said Garza was arrested on the following charges:

  • Suspicion of first-degree robbery
  • Unlawful possession of firearms
  • Theft of a motor vehicle
  • Weapons apparently capable of producing bodily harm
  • Resisting arrest
  • Attempting to elude a police vehicle
  • A second-degree charge for driving with a suspended license
  • Three outstanding misdemeanor county warrants

Here is the video of the pursuit shared by the Adams County Sheriff's Office

