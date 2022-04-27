'I can't do this': Intern who accused Idaho lawmaker of rape bolts mid-testimony

Former lawmaker Aaron von Ehlinger, a Republican from Juliaetta, is on trial for sexually assaulting the 19-year-old during the 2021 legislative session.

BOISE, Idaho — Note: This story contains graphic content and accounts of sexual assault that may be disturbing to some readers.

An intern who says she was sexually assaulted by a state lawmaker during the 2021 legislative session took the stand Wednesday afternoon, only to abruptly leave the courtroom in the middle of her testimony.

"I can't do this," Jane Doe said as she bolted from the room.

The prosecution asked for ten minutes to try and convince the young woman to return, then asked the judge if the hearing could be paused until the next morning, to see if she would be willing to pick up her testimony then.

But as it became clear Jane Doe would not come back, the prosecution rested its case.

Aaron von Ehlinger, 39, is charged with rape and forcible penetration, both felonies.

The 19-year-old intern told police that she had been sexually assaulted by von Ehlinger at his Boise apartment after the pair went out to dinner together the night of March 9, 2021.

Jane Doe told detectives and the nurse who performed her sexual assault exam that the then-lawmaker penetrated her with his finger, pinned her down, forced his penis into her mouth, and masturbated onto her despite Jane Doe physically pulling away, telling him "no," and saying she did not want to continue and that he was hurting her.

On the stand Wednesday, the woman gave monosyllabic answers to Prosecutor Katelyn Farley's questions, staring frequently towards the defense table where von Ehlinger sat and at the exit to the courtroom.

"Focus on me," Farley pleaded at one point.

"I can't, she responded.

Before leaving the room, Jane Doe testified that von Ehlinger had given her cookies and his cell phone number while she was working at the Statehouse, then later asked her on a date. She said she could not remember what restaurant they went to for dinner, but did remember returning to the lawmaker's downtown apartment.

In a low voice, she recounted eating some Oreos inside his unit before von Ehlinger picked her up, carried her to the bedroom, placed her on the bed, and took off her clothes. He climbed on top of her in just his boxers and a T-shirt, she said. The lawmaker tried to put his fingers inside her, she said, but she closed her legs.

Jane Doe stopped talking.

She looked again towards the door.

She rose to her feet, and then she was gone.

Judge Michael Reardon ordered the woman's testimony stricken from the record; von Ehlinger's defense attorney had not gotten a chance to cross-examine her before she left. Reardon told the jurors they could not consider what she had said in their deliberations, and should act as if Jane Doe never entered the courtroom or said a word.

Jane Doe's mother testified for the prosecution earlier that morning, describing a phone call from her daughter on March 11, 2021. Her daughter sounded afraid, and had been crying, she testified.

The mother told her daughter to turn her attacker in, and Jane Doe went to the assistant sergeant-of-arms for the Idaho House, Kim Blackburn, according to testimony.

Blackburn said on the stand that Jane Doe - who she had met as a high school House page the previous year - recounted what had happened and named von Ehlinger as her assailant.

Blackburn took the report directly to Speaker of the House Scott Bedke, she testified. Jane Doe underwent a sexual assault exam at FACES of Hope and spoke to Boise Police detectives the same day.

Von Ehlinger, a Republican from Juliaetta, resigned from his seat in the Idaho House in April 2021 after a legislative ethics committee found that he had committed "conduct unbecoming a representative" in sexually pursuing the intern and several other women who worked at the Capitol building. The rape charges were filed and von Ehlinger was taken into custody in September.

Dr. Laura King, an associate professor of criminal justice at Boise State and expert witness on victims of sexual assault, testified that victims who report their rapes typically come forward more than 24 hours after it happened, with some coming forward weeks, months, or even years later. The majority of sexual assaults go unreported entirely, she said.

King said the trauma of an assault releases a flood of hormones that can spark "tonic immobility" - being frozen, unable to move, speak, or fight back - as well as lead to later issues including depression, dissociation, and PTSD.

She further testified that recounting a sexual assault can lead to trauma responses similar to those experienced in the moment of victimization, with some people shutting down, remembering events out of order, or refusing to answer questions.

"There is no right or wrong way to respond" to a sexual assault, she said.

The trial is expected to start up again Thursday morning with the presentation from the defense. Defense attorney Jon Cox told the judge he may call von Ehlinger himself to the stand, but that in light of Jane Doe's testimony being thrown out, will not call any other witnesses.

Reardon said the case may be handed over to jurors for deliberation as early as Thursday afternoon.

If convicted, von Ehlinger faces up to life in prison and mandatory registration as a sex offender.

Recap of day 1 of the trial

Prosecutors have indicated they will call seven or more witnesses to the stand Wednesday, including Jane Doe.

Von Ehlinger was charged with felony counts of rape and forcible penetration after an intern at the Idaho Statehouse told police he had sexually assaulted her in his apartment during the 2021 legislative session.

Ada County prosecutors argued during the first day of a rape trial that the defendant, a former Idaho lawmaker, "used his power, both social and physical" to sexually assault a Statehouse intern during the 2021 legislative session.

Aaron von Ehlinger, 39, is charged with felony counts of rape and forcible penetration with a foreign object. He is accused of penetrating the 19-year-old woman with his finger and forcing her to perform oral sex at his Boise apartment March 9, 2021 after the pair went out to dinner together.

Von Ehlinger, a Republican from Juliaetta, resigned as a lawmaker the following month after an ethics panel found that he had committed "conduct unbecoming" in his sexual pursuit of the intern and several other women who work at the Capitol.

He was arrested in September.

"This case is about power; power wielded in the wrong hands," Prosecutor Katelyn Farley told jurors in her opening statement.

The 19-year-old, identified in court documents as Jane Doe, told police the then-lawmaker was driving her back to her vehicle when he told her he had to first stop at his Boise apartment to pick something up.

Once she was inside his apartment, however, the intern reported that von Ehlinger picked her up, carried her into his bedroom, removed her clothing, and assaulted her, despite her repeatedly telling him "no" and saying that she did not want to have sex.

Farley said in her opening statement that the intern "tried to resist, she tried to make excuses" - including telling von Ehlinger she wasn't on birth control, they could get in trouble, she wasn't ready, and that he was hurting her.

"He didn't stop and he didn't listen to [Jane Doe]," Farley said.

Von Ehlinger has insisted the encounter was consensual. He pleaded not guilty to the charges in November.

Jon Cox, the defendant's attorney, said the evidence in the case will prove his client innocent. He argued in his opening statement that Jane Doe willingly went up to von Ehlinger's apartment and that the two kissed before moving into the bedroom.

"From Aaron's standpoint, it was two consensual people engaged in making out," Cox said.

Cox said the sexual encounter that followed was consensual as well.

Anne Wardle, a Saint Alphonsus nurse who performed a sexual assault examination on Jane Doe on May 11, described the 19-year-old as "pretty tearful."

The intern recounted that she had hit her head on the headboard or wall as she tried to pull away from von Ehlinger, and the exam revealed a "lump or goose egg" on the back of her head, according to Wardle.

The nurse testified that Jane Doe said that she had told von Ehlinger "no" and said "I don't want to do this," but he had straddled her with his knees pinning her arms and forced his penis into her mouth.

The 19-year-old identified von Ehlinger as her assailant, Wardle said. Jane Doe told her that the lawmaker carried a handgun at all times, and that he had taken the gun off and placed it on the dresser once in the bedroom.

Several people - including current Idaho House member and candidate for lieutenant governor Rep. Priscilla Giddings - widely shared the intern's name, photo, and personal information after she reported the rape to police. Giddings was sanctioned for publicly posting the information, as well as lying about it under oath, in a separate legislative ethics hearing.

During jury selection, the prosecution asked potential jurors whether they hold beliefs on how a victim should act following an assault, or how much physical resistance a victim ought to put up. Prosecutor Katelyn Farley also asked whether any personally know any survivors of rape, drawing responses from multiple people who talked about the sexual abuse of their mothers, sisters, friends, or patients. Many of those polled said their loved one did not report what had happened to police.

Von Ehlinger's defense attorney, Jon Cox, asked whether the fact that the defendant was a politician or a Republican would bias potential jurors against him, and queried the group about their thoughts on the "Me Too" movement.

Ultimately, a group of seven men and six women were seated, making up the panel of 12 jurors and one alternate.

If convicted, von Ehlinger could face up to life in prison and mandatory registration as a sex offender.

