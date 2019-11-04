POST FALLS, Idaho — A woman pulled over in Post Falls for a traffic infraction provided a false name, according to a Post Falls Police Department Facebook post.

Instead of giving her own name, the woman gave the name of her mother. After running the name, the officer found out that there was an arrest warrant for her mother. When asked about this, the driver admitted she provided the wrong name and gave her actual name, according to the post.

The woman was cited and released for false information and also cited for an invalid Drivers License.

When the woman was asked about the whereabouts of her mother, she gave just enough information to find the mother.



Officers were able to find the mother at her home and took her into custody. A warrant for her arrest was for larceny out of Washington with no bond.

As Officers were leaving the mother's home with her, the daughter arrived frantic to inform her mother of the warrant. She arrived too late to warn her mother.