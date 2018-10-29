SHOSHONE COUNTY, Idaho — An 80-year-old man was injured during a shooting in Smelterville last Monday, according to the Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to a report of suspicious activity near of F Street and Washington Street in Smelterville at 12:19 a.m. on Oct. 29.

Upon arrival, deputies found a 38-year-old man inside of a motorhome that did not belong to him. While deputies detained the man, another man exited a van parked nearby and began firing at the deputies. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies returned fire.

The shooter, later identified as Richard B. Willoughby Jr., was wounded three times during the exchange of gunfire, the sheriff’s office said. He was transported to Shoshone Medical Center for further treatment and declared to be in stable condition the same morning.

The sheriff’s office the deputies and the detained male were not injured in the shooting. The deputies are currently on administrative leave per department protocol.

© 2018 KREM