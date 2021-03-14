Sunday marks 6 years since Nampa man's unsolved murder

"My granddaughters are asking why this happened and who did it?" Akrian Evan's father said. "It hurts. He was a good loving man."

NAMPA, Idaho — On March 14, 2015, Akrian Evan, father of two, was shot and killed in his home in Nampa. Six years later, his father made one last plea for help in solving his son's unsolved murder.

Evan's father, Richard, spoke with KTVB on the eve of the anniversary of his son's murder and said he just wants answers.

"My granddaughters are asking why this happened and who did it," he said. "It hurts. He was a good loving man, he loved sports, he was adventurous."

Evans was 26 when he was killed. His daughter had her ninth birthday party earlier the day of his murder.

"We don't hear anything about it until my daughter calls me early in the morning saying he was dead," Richard said.

Richard said Nampa Police Department told him that they are still investigating Evan's murder and cannot release many details regarding the case.

KTVB reached out to Nampa police for comment and they have not yet responded at the time of this article's publishing.

Police initially focused their investigation on a man who visited Evans at his home and was interested in buying wood pallets.

The man was described as a white man about 35 years in age standing 5'6" or 5'7" and weighing about 170 pounds. Police say he had long dark hair tied back in a ponytail. The man was described by witnesses as having a tan complexion, unshaven face and full cheeks. He drove a small white pickup.

Detectives released a sketch of the man but it did not produce any new leads.

Richards is still offering a $100,00 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of his son's murderer. He first made the offer in 2016.

"We're trying to get on with some of our lives, but we still need answers and we need people to come forward," Richard said.

Anyone with information about the shooting or any suspects is asked to call Nampa Police at 465-2257 or Crime Stoppers at 343-COPS.