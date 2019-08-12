PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police are investigating a party that got out of hand at an Airbnb in North Portland. Evidence at the scene suggests that over 55 shots where fired from multiple guns, police said.

"Everyone is a little shaken up by it," neighbor Paul Vanderford said. "Thankfully only one person was hurt and that injury was pretty mild it sounds like."

On Friday, December 6 at 11:21 p.m., North Precinct officers responded to the 4600 Block of North Gantenbein Avenue on several reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived they found an woman with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. The victim was taken to the hospital, police said.

Portland Police Bureau's Gun Violence Reduction Team took over the investigation from responding officers.

The location was identified as an Airbnb, police said. Investigators learned that there was a party at the house when the shooting occurred. Airbnb representatives are cooperating with detectives to help identify anyone who may have been at the party.

Airbnb released this statement: "This senseless violence has no place in our communities and we are in close communication with the Portland Police Department to offer our support with their investigation. We have removed the booking guest from our platform and are in touch with the host to provide support through our $1 Million Host Guarantee and Host Protection Insurance programs."

In November, Airbnb Inc. says it's banning "party houses" in the wake of a deadly shooting at an Airbnb rental in California.

Airbnb has always banned unauthorized parties, but it plans to increase enforcement of that policy.

Airbnb is also forming a rapid response team dedicated to house parties. But didn't say what the team would do that police don't already do.

Anyone with information about the shooting in North Portland is asked to contact Detective Jeff McGuire at Jeff.McGuire@portlandoregon.gov.

