UPDATE: The AMBER Alert has been canceled, according to Washington and Idaho state police departments. New information will be posted below.

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — The stabbing suspect that prompted an AMBER Alert on Tuesday is talking to negotiators from inside a home in St. John, Wash., according to authorities on the scene.

His 5-year-old son is safe.

An AMBER Alert in Washington, Oregon and Idaho was canceled for the boy Tuesday afternoon.

On Tuesday morning, authorities said the boy was abducted by his father, Justin Robertson, after Robertson stabbed the boy's mother in Spokane Valley.

The alert was canceled when the boy and his father were located in St. John, about an hour south of Spokane.

The boy is in custody and safe, according to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office.

"Suspect and SWAT negotiators were able to secure the release of Ethan... Ethan is safe and uninjured," the sheriff's office tweeted at 3:12 p.m.

The boy's mother was taken to a hospital Tuesday morning and is expected to survive.

KREM's Amanda Roley was on the scene Tuesday afternoon in St. John. She reported that several Spokane Sheriff's deputies and helicopters were in the area.

The AMBER Alert was issued just after 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning after Robertson allegedly stabbed his estranged wife and fled with his son.

Robertson was considered armed and dangerous.

Spokane County Sheriff's deputies responded to a panic alarm at the home located at 12808 E. Blossey Avenue at about 5 a.m. on Tuesday.

When deputies arrived, they found the side gate wide open. They then knocked on the front door and heard a woman screaming for help, according to the sheriff's office.

Upon entering the home, deputies found the woman bleeding profusely from stab wounds, according to the sheriff's office. She told deputies she had recently served Robertson with divorce papers, and that he had stabbed her and fled with their 5-year-old son.

Robertson's estranged wife was taken to Sacred Heart with injuries that are serious but not life threatening, according to the sheriff's office.

The AMBER Alert was issued for Oregon, Washington and Idaho. It was canceled Tuesday afternoon after authorities located the father and son in St. John.

