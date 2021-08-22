5 people were arrested in connection to an attempted robbery and shooting in downtown Spokane

While police were on their way to the scene they were notified that a man had been shot in the parking lot while others left the area.

SPOKANE, Wash. — On Saturday, the Spokane Police Department responded to a shooting in the 400 block of South Maple St. in downtown Spokane.

When police found the man who was shot, he said that he was just robbed.

Police then tried to follow the vehicle that left the area. The car took off quickly causing a police chase.

While police were pursuing the vehicle, officers used spikes to try and slow the vehicle down. The vehicle spun out and hit a parked car.

The people in the car attempted to run but all 5 passengers were captured.

The five passengers were arrested for the following charges:

20-year-old Chandler Alexander, was arrested for Attempt to Elude a Police Vehicle, Robbery 1st degree, Possession of Stolen Property 3rd degree, Resisting Arrest and Obstruction.

20-year-old Dylen Swan was arrested for 1st Robbery, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm 2nd degree.

38-year-old Giovanni Juarez was arrested for Robbery 1st degree and an unrelated felony warrant for Possession of a Stolen Vehicle.

21-year-old Roniah Friedlander was arrested for Robbery 1st degree.

A 17-year-old female was arrested for Robbery 1st.