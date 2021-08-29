Spokane Police arrest a 49-time convicted felon on multiple felony charges

The caller said the suspect was outside of their house in the 1500 block of W. Sharpe Avenue.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Sunday morning around 1 a.m. Spokane Police received a call regarding a possible domestic violence No-Contact Order Violation.

The caller said the suspect was outside of their house in the 1500 block of W. Sharpe Avenue.

During the call, the suspect saw the woman on the phone and decided to run away.

The suspect had been identified as 39-year-old William Ogan.

SPD officers confirmed the no-contact order and learned that Ogan had probable cause to be arrested in addition to the domestic violence No-Contact Order Violation. Those included First Degree Burglary, and Second Degree Assault stemming from a previous incident. Ogan also had an active arrest warrant for Third Degree Assault.

When police arrived at the victim's house the Ogan was inside and was taken into custody.