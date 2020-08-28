4 drive-by shootings in 3 days are unrelated, Spokane police say

The most recent shooting happened in the 1700 block of East Sanson Avenue, just four miles from the shooting on Wednesday night near East Desmet Avenue.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police are investigating a drive-by shooting that damaged a home in North Spokane Thursday night.

This is the fourth drive-by shooting police have investigated since Tuesday. The most recent shooting happened in the 1700 block of East Sanson Avenue, just four miles from the shooting on Wednesday night near East Desmet Avenue.

According to a press release from Spokane Police Sergeant Terry Preuninger, officers were called to the area for a drive-by shooting around 8:50 p.m. Thursday. When officers arrived, Preuninger said the vehicle was gone and officers found several spent shell casings in the middle of the street.

Officers spoke with the occupants of a home in the area where they discovered two bullet holes in the front living room window, Preuninger said.

No one was injured in the shooting and Preuninger said officers checked on all of the residents of the block to make sure there were no other victims.

According to Preuninger, officers canvassed the neighborhood for witnesses and physical evidence.

Preuninger said the shootings are not related and there has been an uptick in these types of shootings in recent weeks.

The drive-by that occurred Wednesday resulted in two people being arrested.

Police said 48-year-old Randy J. Shaeffer and 25-year-old Lindsey A. Hendrickson were arrested after a victim told police that a silver Mazda pulled up next to him and started firing gunshots.

On Tuesday, police investigated two drive-by shootings that occurred in north and south areas of Spokane.

The first drive-by shooting was reported at about midnight in the area of 600 S. Howard Street. The second incident, gunfire was exchanged between two cars near Boone Avenue and Cedar Street, according to police.