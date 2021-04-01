30 drive-by shooting incidents reported in Clarkston area over less than 6 hours

ASOTIN COUNTY, Wash. — The Asotin County Sheriff's Office is investigating approximately 30 drive-by shooting incidents that occurred over less than six hours on Sunday.
In a Facebook post, the sheriff's office said homes and parked vehicles were shot with a small caliber weapon between the hours of 12:30 a.m. and 6 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 3. The incidents happened throughout the Clarkston and Clarkston Heights areas.
The sheriff's office also provided the following list of more than a dozen streets where parked vehicles and homes suffered damage:
- Peaslee Avenue
- Hillcrest Way
- Frost Lane
- 18th Avenue
- 20th Avenue
- 21st Avenue
- Crestview Drive
- Willow Street
- Charene Drive
- Appleside Blvd
- 11th Street
- 14th Street
- 16th Street
- Poplar Street
- Hillyard Drive
- Schaefer Drive
A home security camera captured video of the suspect's vehicle, which appears to be an older, small sedan with a loud exhaust. In the video shared by the sheriff's office, noises that sound like gunfire can be heard in the background.
Authorities are asking anyone living in the above areas to check home security cameras. Anyone with information is asked to call 509-758-2331.