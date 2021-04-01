30 drive-by shooting incidents reported in Clarkston area over less than 6 hours

Homes and parked vehicles in the Clarkston area were shot with a small caliber weapon between on Sunday, Jan. 3, authorities said.

ASOTIN COUNTY, Wash. — The Asotin County Sheriff's Office is investigating approximately 30 drive-by shooting incidents that occurred over less than six hours on Sunday.

In a Facebook post, the sheriff's office said homes and parked vehicles were shot with a small caliber weapon between the hours of 12:30 a.m. and 6 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 3. The incidents happened throughout the Clarkston and Clarkston Heights areas.

The sheriff's office also provided the following list of more than a dozen streets where parked vehicles and homes suffered damage:

Peaslee Avenue

Hillcrest Way

Frost Lane

18th Avenue

20th Avenue

21st Avenue

Crestview Drive

Willow Street

Charene Drive

Appleside Blvd

11th Street

14th Street

16th Street

Poplar Street

Hillyard Drive

Schaefer Drive

A home security camera captured video of the suspect's vehicle, which appears to be an older, small sedan with a loud exhaust. In the video shared by the sheriff's office, noises that sound like gunfire can be heard in the background.