3 out of the 4 Chattaroy Quick Stop burglary suspects arrested Wednesday

The four suspects stole an estimated $15,000-$20,000 worth of tobacco and vape products during the theft and caused over an estimated $1,000 in damage

CHATTAROY, Wash — Three suspects in the burglary at the Chattaroy Quick Stop were arrested Wednesday.

Each suspect was charged with burglary in the second degree and theft in the first degree, according to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office. The Sheriff’s Office arrested 22-year-old Braden Waters, 19-year-old Joleigh Waters and 18-year-old Patrick Mackey.

On May 18, the four suspects stole an estimated $15,000 to $20,000 worth of tobacco and vape products during the theft and caused over an estimated $1,000 in damage.

Deputies identified the three suspects based off of tips from the community and were able to locate them in an apartment in Spokane Valley Wednesday morning. The suspects were arrested based on probable cause and booked into the Spokane County Jail in connection with the ongoing investigation, officials said.