Greggette Guy's family still searching for answers nearly 11 years after she was murdered near Alki Beach

Greggette Guy drove to Alki Beach in March of 2012 to get a good view of a storm coming in, but was then murdered on her way home.

SEATTLE — Police believe the 2012 killing of Greggette Guy in West Seattle was completely random.

Over a decade later, the crime is still unsolved, but detectives said it’s not exactly a cold case. The main detective on this case said it’s an active and unsolved case.

Police hope someone may know a detail worth reporting that could open up this case.

Detectives said the murder was random, but solvable

Greggette enjoyed watching storms come in from the West Seattle coastline. She drove to Alki Beach on March 11, 2012, to do just that.

On that day around 8 p.m., she was the victim of a random act of violence. She was attacked from behind and her throat was slit.

One of the last texts Dwight Guy received from his wife read, “I'm disappointed. No wind or big waves.”

“After I got the text from her saying nothing was happening and she was heading home, I waited," Dwight Guy said. "And at about 9 o'clock that night I thought she should have been home. My daughter had come home from work and we started wondering where she was and what was going on."

Dwight Guy then got in his truck and headed for Alki Beach. He drove to where he thought she would be. If he drove farther along Beach Drive, he would have seen her car parked, empty.

"By this time, it’s 11 p.m. or midnight," Dwight Guy said. "I started calling hospitals to see if there were any Jane Does. I called 911 and made a missing persons report."

According to police, on her way home, Greggette Guy drove up Beach Drive and she stopped at the viewpoint, where the attack happened.

"I started looking around and I happened to open up my computer and I was looking and there was a report, that might have been KING 5, about a body found off Alki," Dwight Guy said. "I thought, 'Oh crap, I bet that’s her.'"

At 2 a.m., detectives showed up at his home and confirmed it was her. They told him it appeared to be a random crime of opportunity.

“Someone came up behind her, slit her throat,” Dwight Guy said. “It’s like, why would someone do that? A lot of disbelief, anger and sadness and she’s gone.”

Her body was recovered 11 hours after the crime happened, on March 12. An extensive search then began for any evidence or clues.

Did anyone hear or see anything?

Seattle Police Detective R.C. Norton thinks someone knows something.

"We have no eyewitnesses," Norton said. "There were people out here who were interviewed and cooperated and there are a lot of questions that need to be answered."

"At this point in time, I don’t know if it will ever be solved," Dwight Guy said.

While Dwight Guy has his doubts, he believes there are two ways this case could be solved. Either someone will make a jail cell confession or someone close to the killer will come forward with information anonymously.

Norton said he believes the case is solvable and added that the original detectives are still on the case and investigating.

"I don’t like the term 'cold case' because it puts a value point on an investigation, or suggests lack of activity," Norton said. "It’s true that they are old and have gone on several years."

Family and friends remember Greggette as 'loving' and 'generous'

Greggette Guy was heavily involved in the Girl Scouts organization. She led her daughter's troop and helped on the leadership team. One of her closest friends in the organization was Wendy Gire.

"I could call on her for anything I needed help with," Gire said. "She was giving and loving with her time and very passionate about making that Girl Scouts experience the best."

After Greggette Guy passed, the Girl Scouts honored her at Camp River Ranch.

"They had this totem pole that was installed and they scrambled for the funds and paid for transportation and installation of it," Gire said. "There are two plaques one for the artist and one in memory of Greggette."

"She was so passionate and giving as a person," Gire said. "She had this drive, this thought that this is who I want to give back and this is the role model I want to be for my daughter."

Dwight Guy met his wife, Greggette, in 1981.

"Her openness, her friendliness and the fact that she could laugh easily and it would make me smile to hear her laugh," Dwight Guy said.

Her husband and daughter want justice. They say a part of them is missing.

“She was torn from our lives,” Dwight Guy said. "We were together so long, she was a part of me. It feels like a part of me is missing."

Dwight Guy said what he misses the most about his wife are all the little things, like the sound of her laugh.

"It’s all gone," Dwight Guy said. "There’s nothing there. There’s just a void."