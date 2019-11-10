SPOKANE, Wash. — SWAT team members were at the scene of a drug bust this morning around 7:10 a.m. at the 4000 N. Pittsburg residence in connections to a drug investigation.

Spokane Police conducted a search warrant and identified Joseph A. Gariepy, 49, for possession of and the possible distribution of large amounts of Methamphetamine.

Gariepy is known for being a 20-time convicted felon in Washington State for Robbery, Burglary, Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Attempt to Elude, Assault, Malicious Mischief, Spokane County Sheriff’s Office Investigative Unit detectives, said.

The Spokane Sheriff's Office requested assistance from SWAT team members because of Gariepy's violent criminal history where he is known for being armed, SCIU detectives said.

SICU detectives recovered and seized Methamphetamine, over $12,000 in cash, ledgers, and additional items.

Gariepy was transported and booked into the Spokane County Jail for Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver-Methamphetamine, Spokane police said.

After arresting Garieby, SWAT team members found several other individuals inside the residence and detained them as well.

This is an ongoing investigation with more arrests and charges to be made, Spokane police said.

RELATED: Spokane Police arrest convicted felon following downtown standoff

Editor's Note: This is a story we reported on when SWAT members detained about six people while executing a search warrant a few weeks ago.