SPOKANE, Wash. — Two suspects are at large on Tuesday morning after an assault and possible robbery at a Spokane apartment.

A man told police that two men assaulted him using a gun and shot at him as he fled the apartment on W. 11th Avenue and S. Jefferson Street, according to Spokane Police Sgt. Terry Preuninger.

Police said the man has minor injuries. They are unsure if shots were actually fired and if the suspects may have used a nontraditional firearm – like a BB gun or an airsoft gun – or another type of gun, Preuninger said.

Police said they are searching for shell casings and bullet holes, and hope to get a search warrant to search the apartment where the incident began.

Police are now searching the area for a white SUV that the victim described.

Preuninger said police will remain on scene to check for other victims and interview possible witnesses.

This is a developing story.