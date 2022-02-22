2 different stolen vehicles recovered by Spokane Police on Tuesday morning

Spokane Police recovered two stolen vehicles, made two arrests and recovered a gun during separate incidents.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police Department's (SPD) dayshift patrol officers were busy on Tuesday morning, recovering two stolen vehicles, making two arrests and recovering a gun during separate incidents.

At approximately 8 a.m. on Tuesday, SPD received a report that one of the caller's family members stole their vehicle. SPD located the car 30 minutes after the report and attempted to stop it, according to a press release.

SPD said the suspect, who was later identified as 24-year-old Mohammed Jalhoom, tried to drive away after officers turned on their lights, but he ultimately crashed approximately 10 seconds later. Jalhoom then tried to run away from officers but was quickly arrested.

Officers then discovered that Jalhoom stole the car just before 8 a.m. on Tuesday and was then involved in two hit-and-run collisions while on his way to a store. Police said Jalhoom stole multiple items from the store and struck the employees that tried to stop him. He then allegedly jumped into the stolen car and left the store with the merchandise.

SPD said Jalhoom had multiple outstanding warrants, including a community custody violation from the Department of Corrections stemming from a rape charge. He was ultimately arrested for motor vehicle theft, eluding, robbery, three counts of hit-and-run, and his outstanding warrants.

As police were looking for Jalhoom, patrol officers on the north side of Spokane were also investigating a stolen vehicle.

Officers passed a truck that was completely covered in snow and ice at approximately 8:15 a.m. The truck was driving in the opposite direction of police, who said it was clear that the driver could not see.

By the time officers were able to get to the truck, the driver parked it and was walking away.

Police then discovered that the truck was stolen from a business just months prior and that a former employee was suspected as the one who took it. The officers contacted the named suspect, who was later identified as 47-year-old Nathaniel Brant, and discovered that he was driving the truck.