Two people injured in drive-by shooting near Gonzaga

The shooting happened at around 6:30 p.m. on Mission Ave. and Addison St.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Two people were injured in a drive-by shooting on Mission Ave. and Addison St. Tuesday evening.

The shooting happened just after 6:30 p.m., according to the Spokane Police Department (SPD).

According to SPD, the victims were taken to the hospital and expected to survive. One victim was shot in the leg and the other was shot in the shoulder.

The shooting was just a few blocks from the Gonzaga University campus, so it prompted a ZagAlert to be sent to students. SPD said they do not think any Gonzaga students were involved in the incident.