4 more vehicles hit by thrown debris on I-90 in Seattle Sunday

SEATTLE — A family finishing a cross-country move to Seattle were among the latest victims of a dangerous trend along freeways in the area.
Their U-Haul truck was traveling on I-90 near the I-5 interchange when the windshield was hit by a rock. The rock was found lodged between the driver and passenger seats.
The daughter of the man driving the truck was driving behind the U-Haul and told KING 5 she saw a man throwing debris onto the roadway. The family asked not to be identified.
A total of four vehicles were hit by items thrown by an unknown suspect in the area of 18th Avenue South around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, according to the Washington State Patrol (WSP).
WSP Trooper Rock Johnson said no serious injuries were reported.
The suspect has not been caught.
Sunday's incident is the latest in a string of reports of vehicles being hit by thrown rocks and other debris. Washington State Patrol says it's working with several departments, including Seattle police and the Seattle Department of Transportation, to address the issue.