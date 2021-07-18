4 more vehicles hit by thrown debris on I-90 in Seattle Sunday

Four vehicles were hit by items thrown by a man on I-90, near the I-5 interchange on Sunday.

SEATTLE — A family finishing a cross-country move to Seattle were among the latest victims of a dangerous trend along freeways in the area.

Their U-Haul truck was traveling on I-90 near the I-5 interchange when the windshield was hit by a rock. The rock was found lodged between the driver and passenger seats.

The daughter of the man driving the truck was driving behind the U-Haul and told KING 5 she saw a man throwing debris onto the roadway. The family asked not to be identified.

A total of four vehicles were hit by items thrown by an unknown suspect in the area of 18th Avenue South around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, according to the Washington State Patrol (WSP).

WSP Trooper Rock Johnson said no serious injuries were reported.

The suspect has not been caught.