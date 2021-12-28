x
Crime

$2 million worth of drugs seized from Mattawa home near high school

Rigoberto Tapia, 42, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver with school zone enhancements.
Credit: GCSO

MATTAWA, Wash. — The Grant County Sheriff’s Office detectives seized more than $2 million worth of drugs at a home not far from Wahluke High School in Mattawa on Dec. 23.

According to the sheriff’s office, detectives from Grant County’s Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Team (INET) served a search warrant at 202 North Boundary Avenue. During the search, detectives seized nearly 32 pounds of methamphetamine, 25,000 fentanyl pills and $50,000 in cash.

The sheriff’s office says the street value of the drugs is around $2.08 million.

Rigoberto Tapia, 42, was arrested and booked into the Grant County Jail for possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver with school zone enhancements due to the proximity to the high school.  

As of Tuesday afternoon, Tapia was no longer listed on the Grant County Jail roster. His arraignment is scheduled for Jan. 4 at 9 a.m.  

