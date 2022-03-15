Two students seriously injured in school shooting outside Yakima high school

YAKIMA, Wash. — Yakima Police have confirmed a school shooting near the stadium outside Eisenhower High School. Three students were shot and injured in the incident, according to police.
Shortly after 3 p.m. on Tuesday, an 18-year-old student and a 16-year-old student were shot near the stadium at the high school. Police said there was some kind of fight before the shots broke out.
The 18-year-old is in serious but stable condition, while the 16-year-old is in critical condition, according to police.
Police are currently searching for two suspects and believe the shooting is gang-related. They added that they have good leads.
Students are still at the school in lockdown, according to police. Parents are being directed to reunite with students at Whitney Elementary.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.