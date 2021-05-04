19-year-old killed in drive-by shooting near NorthTown Mall, medical examiner says

Spokane police do not believe the shooting was random, but the motive and surrounding circumstances are unknown.

SPOKANE, Wash. — A 19-year-old man was identified as the victim of a fatal drive-by shooting near the NorthTown Mall on Thursday, April 29.

Kash Hanson died from his injuries at Sacred Heart Medical Center following the shooting, according to the Spokane County Medical Examiner. His cause of death is listed as a gunshot wound to the head and the manner is homicide.

A juvenile was arrested on Friday after an overnight drive-by shooting near the NorthTown Mall left one person dead, Spokane police said.

Julie Humphreys, a spokesperson for the Spokane Police Department, said in a press release on Friday, April 30 that authorities arrested a juvenile in connection to the shooting. The suspect has not been identified.

Major Crimes detectives are still actively investigating the incident and looking at other potential suspects, Humphreys added.

Police were notified of the drive-by shooting shortly after 8 p.m. on Thursday. According to SPD, initial reports indicated two vehicles were involved and that shots were fired from at least one of them.

Police do not believe the shooting was random, but the motive and surrounding circumstances are unknown.