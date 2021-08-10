19-month-old Spokane Valley girl dies at Sacred Heart following assault

Azaelia Raine RedHorse Jones’ family is planning a fundraising car wash on Wednesday and Thursday to raise funds for her memorial service.

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A 19-month-old child who the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office said was a victim of an assault died Sunday, according to the Spokane County Medical Examiner.

Azaelia Raine RedHorse Jones died at Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center on Aug. 8, 2021. Her cause and manner of death are pending.

Jones’ family is planning a fundraising car wash on Wednesday and Thursday to raise funds to help pay for her memorial service. A candlelight vigil is also planned for Saturday, Aug. 14 at 7 p.m. at Mirabeau Point Park.

Spokane Valley deputies responded to a medical call for the child on Aug. 4 around 5:30 p.m. When authorities arrived, Jones was not breathing and had a low heart rate. They performed live-saving measures then took her to a hospital for emergency treatment for "suspicious injuries" that couldn’t be explained.

PHOTOS: 19-month-old Spokane Valley girl dies after assault 1/5

2/5

3/5

4/5

5/5 1 / 5

The person caring for Jones was 19-year-old Mickey Brown, according to the sheriff’s office. He is the boyfriend of the victim's mother, who was at work during the incident.

Brown told authorities that he fed Jones when she woke up and had just finished giving her a bath when she started to have a seizure. He said he ended up running with the victim to a family member’s home, which was a short distance away, when he tripped and fell on her. When he arrived at the home, he called 911 and began CPR.

A doctor that specializes in pediatric critical care told investigators the victim suffered from severe injuries, which could not be reasonably explained.

He said he classified the injuries as non-accidental, inflicted trauma indicative of child abuse, and will “most likely” result in death. He added the victim’s injuries are “highly specific” for “abusive head trauma.”

When Brown was asked about the injuries, he said the only other incident he could think of that would have injured her was when one of his dogs knocked her over while playing in the yard.