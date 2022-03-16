Suspect in fatal shooting of teen in downtown Seattle held on $500,000 bail

Michael Delbianco was killed the night of March 2 near the intersection of Third Avenue and Pike Street.

SEATTLE — An 18-year-old is being held on $500,000 bail for his alleged involvement in the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old in downtown Seattle in early March.

The suspect made his first appearance in court on Thursday. A judge found there was probable cause for one count of murder in the second degree. The suspect is not allowed near Third Avenue and Pine Street near where the shooting occurred.

The shooting happened around 7:15 p.m. in the 1500 block of Third Avenue, near the intersection of Third Avenue and Pine Street, on March 2. When officers arrived, they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

Officers gave the shooting victim first aid before Seattle Fire Department medics took over. The victim was taken to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition, but he later died from his injuries.

The King County Medical Examiner identified the victim as Michael Delbianco.

Seattle investigators reviewed surveillance video from the area to see if it captured the incident. They later identified the 18-year-old.

The suspect was booked into King County Jail.