SPOKANE, Wash. — The man accused of killing a 15-year-old boy in downtown Spokane on Wednesday night made his first court appearance Thursday afternoon.

Court documents said the teen may have been killed due to an argument over a pipe used to smoke marijuana.

Joel C. Taitch, 27, has been charged with second degree murder.

According to court documents, the victim met up with his friend at the McDonald’s at West 3rd Avenue and South Howard Street. The friend said the victim was with several other people when he met up with him. The friend told police they eventually met up with Taitch in the area of 601 West Riverside.

Court documents said Taitch tried to sell the group a pipe used for smoking marijuana for $5. A witness said after Taitch gave the pipe to one of the people in the group, he got upset when the person wouldn’t give it back to him. According to court documents, an argument ensued and Taitch began reaching toward his back like he had a weapon.

The friend said he and the group chased Taitch and another male when they ran away from them. They chased them east on Sprague where they stopped around Howard and Riverside, which is when Taitch displayed a gun, according to documents.

Court records said a short time later, two kids who may have been 9 or 10-years-old came up to the victim and his friend saying Taitch threatened them with a gun.

According to court documents, the victim got mad and started running toward the last known area where Taitch was. When they reached the area of Riverside and Washington, court documents said they began running toward Riverfront Park. A witness told police when the victim got to the east sidewalk just south of Main on Washington, Taitch fired a gun at the victim, hitting him at or near his neck. The witness said Taitch was waiting behind a car when he shot the victim as if he was waiting for him.

After the shooting, court documents said a witness saw Taitch trying to get into a building located at 217 West Spokane Falls Boulevard. The witness said Taitch had told him he needed to get in the building because it was an emergency. Taitch then got into the building. He was later arrested inside the building, police said.

Court documents said Taitch’s mother lived in the building. Taitch’s mother told police she was out having dinner with her oldest son. She said left her door unlocked while she was out, and no one was there when she left, according to court documents.

Taitch’s mother said her son was a transient and she was aware that he owned a .22 caliber pistol that was given to him by his deceased father.

Police got a search warrant for the apartment and they found a handwritten letter that was addressed to “Mom.” Court documents said the letter included details from the shooting. This included statements like “robbed me” and “I shot him twice while running away,” court documents said.

A judge set his bond at $200,000. An advocate for the victim’s family has requested that the judge maintain this amount.

Judge says she will maintain Taitch's $200,000 bond and that her decision comes from balancing Taitch's financial circumstances with the severity of his crime.

Taitch has no previous felonies in Spokane County.

