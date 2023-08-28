14-year-old arrested for stealing car as Kia, Hyundai thefts continue to rise in Spokane

The victim had equipped the car with a tracker, providing a location for officers to find the suspect.

SPOKANE, Wash. — A 14-year-old was arrested Monday morning after stealing a Hyundai Sonata overnight.

According to the Spokane Police Department (SPD), the victim notified officers around 7:30 a.m. That victim had equipped the car with a tracking device and was able to provide officers with "real-time information" on where the car was heading.

Around 8 a.m., officers found the stolen car in the alley of 1200 E. Rockwell Ave. The 14-year-old suspect immediately fled from police on foot, leaving the car in gear. The car rolled and struck an SPD patrol vehicle.

Officers were eventually able to arrest the teen after finding him hiding in tall grass next to a home. SPD learned that the teen had also stolen the victim's sunglasses and had lied about his identity.

The 14-year-old was booked into the Spokane County Jail for multiple charges, including possession of a stolen car, hit and run, obstructing law enforcement and third-degree theft.

That teen has since been released from juvenile detention. SPD is encouraging Kia and Hyundai owners to get security upgrades for their cars, as an increasing number of thefts for those vehicles have been reported in Spokane.

