SPOKANE, Wash.-- Officials said 13-year-old Antonio Castro was found safe on Saturday night.

PREVIOUS INFO:

The Spokane Police Department is looking for a missing 13-year-old boy with autism.

Antonio Castro was last seen in the 900 S Sherman block at 6:00 p.m.

Antonio is described to be 5'5" and roughly 130lbs.

He was last seen wearing a green shirt, blue shorts and black socks with no shoes.

SPD says that it is unknown how Antonio will interact with strangers.

If you know any information, you are urged to call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233.

© 2018 KREM