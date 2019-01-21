SPOKANE, Wash. — The two suspects arrested in connection to a drive by shooting in North Spokane made their first court appearance Tuesday afternoon.

Andrew Buchanan, 21, and 21-year-old Christopher Chantz Piper are charged with four counts of first degree assault and drive-by shooting. Buchanan was also charged with unlawful possession of a firearm in the first degree due to past convictions, according to authorities.

A judge set Buchanan's bond at $250,000. Piper's bond was set at $100,000.

Documents said Buchanan has a previous felony conviction for vehicular assault last February, along with other felony convictions for attempt to ellude and felon hit and run.

Officers responded to a call at 2400 block of N. Atlantic a little after midnight about a fight, according to Spokane Police Cpl. Ronald Van Tassel. Several hours after officers cleared the scene and left, they were called back to the residence for a reported drive-by shooting.

Spokane Police initially reported, several hours after officers cleared the scene of the fight, they were called back at the residence for a reported drive by shooting. However, court documents make it appear as though the fight and shooting happened all at once. KREM reached out to Spokane Police to clarify, but have not heard back.

Court documents said Buchanan was with Piper when they went to the victims' home and that the all knew each other. The victims told police Buchanan was upset his sister had gone to jail after breaking the front window of the victim's home.

The victims told investigators Buchanan threatened to kill them and saw him carrying what looked like a glock pistol. He even told them he had a "bunch of other guns in the car."

Buchanan said to the victims, "I'll kill you all."

Another victim heard him say, "I'll put a bullet in everyone's head."

Documents said Piper sent one of the victims a picture via text message. of two rifles and two handguns that he said he had in his possession.

Police said the residence had several bullet holes, but nobody inside was hit. The victims indicated the shooting was a retaliation from the earlier call, according to authorities. No one inside was injured.

Witnesses told police a 1-year-old child was in the house at the time of the shooting.

After getting a vehicle description from witnesses, officers saw a similar vehicle driving in the area of Cannon and Buckeye, according to police. They stopped the vehicle and detained the two passengers.

Spokane PD executed a search warrant on the vehicle used in the drive by and found three handguns and a rifle, according to a press release Monday. One of the firearms has been identified as being stolen, and there is likely to be additional charges for each of the suspects, according to the release.