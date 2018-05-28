PORTLAND, Ore. -- Rescue crews are working to reach an injured climber who fell in the Hogsback area of Mt. Hood.

One climber was injured, KGW learned Monday afternoon. Crews initially thought three were injured due to an interpreter issue. A group of three climbers called in the injury. The climber who was hurt only speaks Korean and communicated the issue over the phone through an interpreter.

The injured climber hurt his shoulder, according to Mountain Wave Search and Rescue. A rescue helicopter was working to get him off the mountain. He is expected to survive.

Hogsback is a popular climbing area on the south side of Mt. Hood. A climber fell in the same area on Saturday morning and was seriously injured. Crews got him to the first aid station at Timberline Lodge about seven hours after his fall.

Rescuers brave high winds to rescue fallen climber on Mount Hood

© 2018 KGW