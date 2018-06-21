VANTAGE, Wash.-- Fire officials are responding to a brush fire that started west of Vantage.
Officials estimate the fire to be between 800 and 1000 acres with it continuing to grow because of dry grass conditions.
According to officials, Vantage highway is closed due to downed power lines.
Officials said there are planes and bulldozers at the scene. Crews will be working overnight to contain the fire.
Authorities are also warning citizens to use caution as wildfire risk increases. They also said that they believe the fire may have been caused by a person.
