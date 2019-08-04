SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Fire crews are responding to flames at Dickson Iron & Metal in Spokane Valley.

KREM Reporter Casey Decker is on scene and says multiple hoses are fighting what appears to be a garbage fire.

The company has alerted the Washington State Department of Ecology due to the unknown nature of the material burning.

The Spokane Valley Fire Department tweeted at 3:20 p.m. that it was responding to a fire at the location.

The SVFD told Decker they arrived at about 3:30 p.m. They said the fire may have been caused by a spark from a torch used to cut metal, and that the six to eight crews on scene are wearing breathing masks, known officially as Self-Contained Breathing Apparatus, because they aren't sure what material is burning.

Employees are manning cranes to move materials out of the way, and crews believe it will take a few hours to fully extinguish the fire. SVFD said they are not worried about the fire spreading.