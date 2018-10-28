SPOKANE, Wash.— Firefighters had a number of difficulties putting out a large house fire on Upriver Bend Lane.

The home is located on the top of a hill at the end of a long, narrow driveway.

Nathan Jeffries, division chief of Spokane County Fire District 9, said crews had trouble getting their engines up the hill. For a period of time, they had to drive SUV’s to get to the house.

Due to a couple days of recent rain, the ground was also wet, complicating the journey up the hill.

There was also no fire hydrant near the home, so crews had to transport their own water to the area.

The fire started Friday afternoon, and firefighters worked until about eleven o’clock that night to put out the flames.

STORY: Fire engulfs Spokane Valley home on Beacon Hill

There were no injuries from the fire. The homeowner was able to evacuate, and a cat that was inside was also rescued.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Crews will be on scene through Sunday to monitor any possible hotspots.

© 2018 KREM