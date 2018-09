ZIGZAG, Ore. — Wildlife officials on Friday shot and killed a female cougar near where a Gresham woman was believed to be attacked and killed.

The cougar’s carcass is being transported to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Forensics Laboratory in Ashland for DNA testing to confirm if it was the cougar believed to have attacked and killed 55-year-old Diana Bober.

Bober was found was found dead Monday off the Hunchback Trail in Welches. She was reported missing on Aug. 29.

The medical examiner's office said Bober's injuries were consistent with that of a cougar attack. The fatal attack would be the first by a wild cougar in Oregon history. U.S. Fish and Wildlife is working to determine the animal that attacked Bober.

More: 'She fought hard': Oregon hiker killed by cougar fought for her life, sister says

Since the discovery, Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife officials set up a plan to find and kill the cougar believed to have attacked Bober. ODFW watershed manager Brian Wolfer said search teams do not have the means to trap the cougar in rugged terrain and bring it to a secure location to test its DNA. So, the group is searching for cougars near the area where Bober was killed, and when they encounter one, killing it, then testing for DNA.

Related: No sign of cougar after first day of searching near Mount Hood

The cougar was shot and killed at around 3:15 p.m. Friday on the Hunchback Mountain Trail area of Mount Hood National Forest. The female cougar was not lactating, meaning she was not caring for kittens, ODFW officials said in a news release.

Friday was the second day officials spent searching for the cougar. At around 9:20 a.m., a cougar walked in front of a remote camera a few feet from where Bober’s backpack was picked up on Hunchback Mountain Trail. About three hours later, the ODFW team returned to the site where Bober’s backpack was found. Hounds, who were with officials, picked up the scent and trail of the cougar until it climbed into a tree at about 3 p.m. That was when it was shot, officials said.

“We don’t know if this is the cougar responsible, but we do know that this cougar was at the attack site today,” Wolfer. “We are doing all we can to confirm as quickly as possible whether this is the animal responsible.”

ODFW expects it will take at least three days before they receive DNA results.

Officials said the ODFW team will continue searching for cougars in the Zigzag area until they’ve received confirmation the right cougar was killed. If the group encounters another cougar, it may be killed and also tested for DNA, officials said.

© 2018 KGW