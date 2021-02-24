3 things to know Wednesday

Cost of the January 2021 windstorm, identification required to get the vaccine in Idaho, Ice fisher on Hayden Lake reels in colossal catch.

The estimated cost of the Jan. 11 windstorm that hit Spokane is $2.7 million, according to a memo from the city accounting director.

The memo is part of the City of Spokane’s Finance and Administration Committee report that was presented to city council on Monday. According to the memo from City Accounting Director Michelle Hughes, the city submitted the projected costs to the Department of Emergency Management for consideration for FEMA reimbursement but the city did not meet the criteria for consideration. Read more.

Idaho has added a new requirement for those seeking a COVID-19 vaccine. You must live or work in the Gem State.



"Vaccine is being allocated to the states based on population numbers, and that means it's based on the number of people who live in each state," said Idaho Department of Health and Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen. "Given the limited number of doses Idaho is receiving, we want to make sure Idahoans who live or work here have as much access to the vaccine as possible so we can stop the spread of COVID-19 in our state." Read more

One ice fisherman's patience and skill during a day spent on Hayden Lake rewarded him with the largest pike he's ever caught.